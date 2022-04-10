Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

CWAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

