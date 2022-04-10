Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of CLVT opened at $16.21 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVT. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $40,583,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after purchasing an additional 572,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

