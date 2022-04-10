CL King Lowers CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Neutral

CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CCMP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CCMP stock opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

