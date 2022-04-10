Citigroup Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $145.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.39.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

