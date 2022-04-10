CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

