Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,649. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

