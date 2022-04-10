Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $607,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.71.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $11.87 on Friday, reaching $341.21. 1,550,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.49. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

