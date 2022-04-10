Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $507,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.42. 18,218,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,602,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

