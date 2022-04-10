Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 24,852,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

