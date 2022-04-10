Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. 159,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

