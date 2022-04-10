Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $691,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,701,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,818. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.