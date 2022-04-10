Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $691,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,701,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,818. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

