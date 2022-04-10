Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $572,000 Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Blucora worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 359,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 338,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $922.66 million, a PE ratio of 137.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

