Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $545,000 Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 425,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 301,404 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 133,025,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,982. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.