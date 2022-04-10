Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,592 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,026,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

EPAY remained flat at $$56.75 during trading hours on Friday. 404,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,994. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.36.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.