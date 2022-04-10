Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,423 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 164,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

