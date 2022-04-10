Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

CHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.45. 889,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.