Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The company has a market cap of C$701.72 million and a P/E ratio of -32.92. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.