China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FRSHY opened at $15.37 on Friday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37.

About China Jinmao Holdings Group (Get Rating)

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates in real estate and hotel businesses in Mainland China. It operates in four segments: City and Property Development, Commercial Leasing and Retail Operations, Hotel Operations, and Others. The City and Property Development segment develops city complexes and properties, as well as develops land.

