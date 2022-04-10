China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FRSHY opened at $15.37 on Friday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37.
About China Jinmao Holdings Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jinmao Holdings Group (FRSHY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.