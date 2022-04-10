Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. 12,964,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

