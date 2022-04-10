Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.09 and traded as high as C$13.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 989,526 shares traded.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 297.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,390.91%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

