Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $620.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.29.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $557.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $542.82 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $579.26 and a 200 day moving average of $635.19.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.