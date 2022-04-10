Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.