CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.32

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.32 and last traded at $107.88, with a volume of 21242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.