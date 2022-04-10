Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.70.

CCS stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

