Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,200 and have sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

LAZR opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

