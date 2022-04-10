Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,716,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,604,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Vimeo Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.