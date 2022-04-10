Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 4,036 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.