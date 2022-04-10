Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $225.74 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.24 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average is $223.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

