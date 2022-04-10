Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Genpact by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Genpact by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

