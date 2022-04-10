Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $175,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PFD opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

