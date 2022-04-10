Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $482.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

