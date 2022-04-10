Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,000 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 84.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

DMB stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

