Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687. Centamin has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

