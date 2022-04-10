Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

NYSE CLS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Celestica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

