CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 69,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 131,954 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 291,820 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

