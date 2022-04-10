CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,507. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

