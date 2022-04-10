Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM remained flat at $$46.80 during trading on Friday. 519,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.