Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.27. 2,235,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,823. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

