Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,421 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,232,000 after buying an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,310,000 after buying an additional 702,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,711,000 after buying an additional 450,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after buying an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. 5,805,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,072. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

