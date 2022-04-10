Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

