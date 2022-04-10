Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,500 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 213.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,792 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 50.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 897,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,591. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

