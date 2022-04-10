Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of DIV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. 100,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,707. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

