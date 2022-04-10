Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.91.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.92. 2,829,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,202. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

