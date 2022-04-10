Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 40,972,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,284,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $319.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

