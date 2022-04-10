CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $74.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.57 million and the lowest is $71.70 million. CarLotz posted sales of $56.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $321.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.29 million to $328.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $403.39 million, with estimates ranging from $328.88 million to $477.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

LOTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

