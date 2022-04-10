Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $74,000.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

