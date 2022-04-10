Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. Capgemini has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

