Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.81 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $730.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SI-BONE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

