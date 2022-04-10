Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$126.88.

TSE CP opened at C$94.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$95.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$87.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

