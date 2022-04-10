Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.